St. Louis Blues to honor Chuck Berry during game

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The Blues are honoring rock and roll legend Chuck Berry Thursday night. He died Saturday at the age of 90. The tribute is taking place during their game against the Vancouver Canucks.

During the first period of the game St. Louis native Billy Peek will pay tribute to his mentor and friend the only way he knows how, by playing one of Berry`s songs. Peek played with Berry during multiple tours in the early 70`s. Peek will be set up in the Pepsi plaza and when the announcer gives him the que, he plans to let it rip.

The Blues will also pay tribute to Berry on the video board during the first period.