Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- St. Louis city begins a program designed to abolish hundreds of abandoned buildings.

The city and the Metropolitan Sewer District's Project Clear will launch the first phase of the $13.5 million project today, tearing down three condemned buildings on Greer Avenue on the city's north side.

MSD is involved because the resulting green space will help reduce rainwater runoff into the sewer system.