ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-St. Louis Lambert International Airport is owned by the City of St. Louis. There's a new plan in place to possibly privatize the airport.

The city would retain ownership but a private company would lease it.

So what does that mean for the city and for tax payers?

Travis Brown, with Grow St. Louis, traveled to Washington, D.C. with Mayor Francis Slay earlier this week to start the application process.

