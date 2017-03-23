State representative from St. Louis pushing new CBD oil legislation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - State Representative Donna Baringer of St. Louis is pushing new legislation to enhance a state law regarding CBD oil. The oil is derived from cannabis plants, but is not considered medicinal marijuana and does not cause a high.

CDB oil is currently used to treat patients with intractable epilepsy. They must try three medicines without success before they can get a card from a neurologist to buy the treatment. More than 11,000 people need cards in Missouri, but only 66 have been issued since the law went into effect two years ago.

Baringer's new legislation, House Bill 937 would expand access to CBD oil in Missouri and allow any board-licensed doctor in the state to issue cards to patients in need. It would also enhance the use to include other neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis.

Two businesses are licensed to grow cannabis plants in Missouri and make the CBD oil. However, because families have a hard time getting those much needed cards they go to other states to buy the CBD oil without a hassle. House Bill 937 is in committee, but could move to the House floor soon.