Study: Wide health disparities in Chicago’s neighborhoods

CHICAGO (AP) _ A hospital system’s study of Chicago neighborhoods finds wide health disparities, including with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Sinai Urban Health Institute released a survey Thursday drawing upon responses from roughly 2,000 residents in nine Chicago neighborhoods.

Roughly 7 percent of U.S. adults experience PTSD during their lifetimes. However, residents in some Chicago neighborhoods report PTSD symptoms at more than four times that rate. The report says 34 percent of Puerto Ricans reported symptoms, followed by 20 percent of blacks.

The study also shows 25 percent of blacks report having unmet dental care needs compared with 13 percent of whites. In Gage Park on Chicago’s southwest side, about 37 percent of adults had unmet dental care needs.

The survey was funded with a $1 million grant from The Chicago Community Trust.