Surplus state, federal computers provided to needy families

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ An Illinois nonprofit organization is refurbishing surplus state and federal computers and providing them to at-risk families, people with special needs, seniors and schools.

State Rep. Sara Wojcicki Jimenez of Leland Grove connected the organization, Computer Banc, with the state’s department of Central Management Services. The department manages state and federal surplus property. That includes electronic equipment from Scott Air Force base in Southern Illinois, in addition to the state’s surplus inventory.

Jimenez said Wednesday the partnership means cash-strapped schools and families are receiving computer equipment at a low cost.

She says “Our children need to be technologically savvy to be able to compete today.”