TKO – Lets see what Illini coach Nancy Fahey can do at the next level

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Trent Green got hurt and the Rams were screwed. Except, they weren't because the guy on the bench could actually play. Kurt Warner worked out just fine. For a while we we're convinced that everybody holding a clipboard was destined for Canton. The point is sometimes somebody just needs a chance.

Which is why I love the Illini hire of Nancy Fahey. Why not see what she can do at the next level.

The Warner comparison doesn't hold up entirely, in regards to opportunity. You see Fay has been the Washington University women's' coach for 31 seasons. She has won a ton with five championships and ten final fours.

After 31 years did anyone think she was leaving the Lady Bears? Including Fahey herself.

Why wouldn't you hire somebody with that resume? Well, likely the snob factor. It is Division 3. Can she really do it in the Big Ten? she's in her late 50's. Maybe a bit old, you know, for this kind of job.

Kudos to Josh Whitman the AD at Illinois. He knows what really matters. Nancy Fahey can coach.