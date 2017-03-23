Visitation, funeral for Glen Carbon parents of 7 children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN CARBON, IL (KTVI)- The funeral is Thursday for the metro east parents of seven children.

Jay Campbell was a manager at Bob Evans in Collinsville. He was found shot to death in his burning house in Glen Carbon. His six children ran from the home to get help.

His ex-wife Cristy Campbell fled the scene with their infant son. Her car ended up in Silver Lake in Highland. A paramedic rescued the baby.

She was found dead in the lake a short time later.

The visitation begins at 3 p.m. at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon. The funeral is tonight at 7 p.m.