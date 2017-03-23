Watch live video: April ‘noticeably slower’ Thursday morning

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe was moving “noticeably slower at breakfast” Thursday morning as keepers at Animal Adventure Park–and the rest of the world–waits for the birth of her calf.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The 15-year-old is expecting her fourth calf. The gestation period for giraffes is 15 months. Park staff is unable to provide an exact date and time of when April will give birth.

The baby giraffe is expected to be 150 pounds and six feet tall when it’s born. The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout. April will naturally raise the calf, with weaning taking between 6 and 10 months, maybe longer.

The Animal Adventure Park posted the following update Thursday morning on its Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/AnimalAdventurePark/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf