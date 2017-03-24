Advocates seek better awareness of Safe Haven baby laws

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Lawmakers and advocates say not enough people, especially teenagers, know about Safe Haven laws that allow parents to drop off a newborn at a hospital or police station _ no questions asked.

Concerns in Connecticut come after an infant’s body was discovered this week inside a bag in a reservoir.

One Connecticut lawmaker says he’d like to see legislation passed this session that would require students to learn about the state’s law during high school health classes.

All 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have Safe Haven laws with varying provisions in place, with the goal of protecting newborns from abandonment or even infanticide.

But many of the laws were passed without funding for public awareness campaigns.