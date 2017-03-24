× Animal Adventure Park urges viewers to ‘calm down’ after live feed abruptly ends

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — What is going on with Animal Adventure Park’s livestream of April the pregnant giraffe? Millions of people have been tuning in to watch the giraffe give birth. The feed suddenly went offline Friday evening.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to Facebook: “Calm Down – We are aware. Receiving 2,000 emails to tell us it’s down, only slows us and the computers down. Please refrain.”

Zookeepers in New York are keeping a close eye on April. The pregnant giraffe is going through some odd positioning, mood changes and significant swelling. All of those signs point to the pregnancy moving along. The keepers posted late Thursday,”We will wait to see what the night brings.”

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The 15-year-old is expecting her 4th calf. Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

Once the baby giraffe is expected to be 150 lbs and 6′ tall at birth. The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout. Mom will naturally raise the calf, with weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer.

Animal Adventure Park posted this message to their Facebook page Thursday night:

“April has many thinking tonight is the night, as chat rooms and social media postings question her behavior and positioning. We will wait to see what the night brings. Both Keepers and Vet report further back end swell, no change in discharge or lactation.

Temperatures are starting to rise, snow is almost gone – outside yard time will soon return!”