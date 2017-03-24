Arts Pop: “Hamilton” and a lot more coming to Fox Theatre for 2017-18 series

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The Fox Theatre has announce its upcoming 2017-2018 U.S. Bank Broadway Series show line-up. And while the smash-hit musical “Hamilton” is getting most of buzz, there are many great shows in the lineup.

The series includes several pop music themed shows, including “On Your Feet!,” the true story of the rise to success of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, “The Bodyguard,” based on the hit movie and featuring the music of Whitney Houston, and “School of Rock,” based on the 2003 film starring Jack Black.

Also coming to town, the tours of “The King and I” and “The Color Purple.”

