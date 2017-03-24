× Blues Bash Canucks 4-1, have Won 9 of Last 10 Games

The St. Louis Blues are red hot with the playoffs fast approaching. Their latest win was a 4-1 drubbing of the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night at Scottrade Center. The win was their 9th in their last 10 games. Magnus Paajarvi scored a pair of goals, while Kyle Brodziak and Alex Pietrangelo added the other goals. Jake Allen was stellar in goal again, stopping 26 of 27 Vancouver shots.

The Blues have a record of 40-28-5, good for 85 points and third place in the NHL’s Central Division. The three game home stand continues on Saturday night with the Calgary Flames, featuring former Blues players Brian Elliott and Troy Brouwer. Calgary currently holds the top Wild Card spot in the NHL’s Western Conference.