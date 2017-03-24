Book Drive to benefit St. Louis Crisis Nursery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-It's a place parents can turn when they feel overwhelmed. The St. Louis Crisis Nursery provides a safe place for children and helps families resolve issues by taking care and nurturing and safe environment.

Tomorrow you'll have an opportunity to help them by simply buying a book.

Venus Martz and Josh Grogan from Barnes and Noble explain.

Book Drive For St. Louis Crisis Nursery

Saturday, March 25th - Sunday, April 2nd

Barnes & Noble

West County Center

To learn more visit: Crisisnurserykids.org.