Chicago teen apparently raped on Facebook Live relocated

CHICAGO (AP) – The 15-year-old Chicago girl who authorities say was raped while around 40 people viewed it live on Facebook has been relocated with her family.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an email Friday that the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office offered the girl and her family relocation services. He added the girl “is in a safe place.”

The mother told The Associated Press on Wednesday her daughter was scared to return home and the family is being harassed by neigborhood kids. She also says that since the attack, people have posted threats on Facebook. Chicago police officials say investigators are looking into the threats.

Police learned of the attack on the girl when her mother approached Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson on Monday.

No arrests have been made in the case. Authorities say the investigation is making progress.

