Dana Gould to perform at Helium Comedy Club this weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-If you like The Simpsons and alternative comedy, wit and humor, then head to The Galleria this weekend to witness Dana Gould in the flesh!

He'll be performing at the Helium Comedy Club.

The comedian joined us in the FOX 2 studio with more about his upcoming show.

This show is open to audience members who are 18 and older. Tickets will be available for pick up at the box office prior to the show.

Dana Gould

7:30pm & 10pm Tonight

7:30pm & 10pm Tomorrow

Helium Comedy Club

11581 St. Louis Galleria St.

To learn more visit: St-louis.heliumcomedy.com