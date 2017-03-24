Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THE WEEKEND March 25-26, 2017

All about a spin of low pressure…the first of several bowling ball low pressures will come up an over us on Saturday…clouds with some sun…windy…in the 60’s…there will be a fair share of dry time…especially in the morning and early afternoon…but lets watch the sky getting into the mid and late afternoon and into the night for re-developing rain and storms…the question…any severe weather? Lets use the rule of thumb…if it stays cloudy…limited storms…if we get some sun to break out…lets watch for strong maybe severe storms…so its a short term nowcast…if your out and about…please watch the skies and do your own forecasting…of course I will be here to help out too:) Storms that do form will be hail and wind makers…pretty nice Sunday…more rain and some storms developing late Sunday night and into Monday and Monday night.