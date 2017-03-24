Family of MetroLink shooting victim holds vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a man at a downtown MetroLink station. St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson says A 19-year-old suspect is in custody. The victim's family held a vigil for him Friday night.

About 20 family members gathered right by the entrance to the MetroLink to remember their loved one who died, in what they say, was a senseless act of crime. For the first time Lonnie Lewis returns to the place where his 57-year-old step father Mac Payne was shot and killed. Payne's family and friends took a moment at the place his life ended to remember a man they say loved his family and riding his bicycle.

"He is very outdoorsy. He is a gentle giant. Since the time of my birth I have only seen him angry once. He loves riding his bike. That is what he is mostly known for, riding his bike," said Lonnie Lewis.

Payne was shot and killed after a fight broke out on a MetroLink car. Police say Payne was standing on the platform when a bullet when through the window and struck him.

Officers have arrested one 19-year-old man. They are still looking for five more suspects, three males and two females.

Payne's family says it is unfair that their loved one was taken like this. He had three kids and two grandkids. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.