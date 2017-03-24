Festus man wants to overturn exotic animal ban to open pet store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, MO (KTVI) - A Festus man wants to fulfill his lifelong dream by opening an exotic pet store. But he's having to cut through some red tape first. The animals he wants to sell are banned in the city.

The shop would be along Main street in Festus. But he's having to get the law changed in town to open up.

Logan Lutes says he's ready to renovate this building on main street for his shop. First he needs to get a city ordinance changed. Lutes is asking the city to change an ordinance to allow the sale of boa constrictors and certain types of pythons.

He would also like to sell other hot commodities like sugar gliders and hedge hogs. His business will not be viable without selling ball pythons, which he says are a multi-million dollar business.

Lutes says he will not sell species that are considered dangerous to people. The mayor says the city council is going to discuss changing the ordinance in a work session on April 5th.