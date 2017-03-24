Free screening of ’13th’ documentary at National Blues Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The documentary '13th' traces the criminal justice system and prisons from the end of slavery and the 13th amendment all the way to modern times. It takes a stand that has created some heated debates, which may happen again tomorrow afternoon at the National Blues Museum in downtown St. Louis.

Director of Internal Affairs for the museum, Jacqueline K. Dace,will lead a panel discussing following a free showing of '13th' Saturday afternoon.

The National Blues Museum will host a full screening of the award-winning documentary '13th by director Ava DuVernay on Saturday, March 25th. It will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the museum`s Lumière Place Legends Room.

It's free and open to the public but seating is limited.

The showing will be followed by an in-depth panel discussion on how race, injustice and capitalism intersects with the American prison system. Other moderators include Marquise Knox, a local St. Louis Blues artist who will share his personal story and Kory L. May, LMSW, a former prison guard.

Saturday, March 25th from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

National Blues Museum

Lumiere Place Legends Room

615 Washington Ave.

For additional information visit NationalBluesMuseum.org or call 314-925-0016 ext. 437.