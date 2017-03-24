Get tacos and ice cream with Seoul, Clementine’s Creamery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-If you love tacos and ice cream, we have an awesome deal for you!

Tamara Keefe from Clementine's Creamery is collaborating with David Choi of Soeul Taco for seasonal ice cream flavors that he will be selling at his Delmar Loop location.

The ice creams are Korean-inspired and called Soju Melon and Matcha Yuzu.

Seoul Taco

6665 Delmar

Open Sun-Sat from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

To learn more visit: seoultaco.com or clementinescreamery.com