Gifts for sick Missouri children reportedly stolen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ A nonprofit’s trailer that was full of gifts for hospitalized children in Springfield reportedly had been stolen.

Christopher Bruce of Mascots for a Cure tells the Springfield News-Leader he found the organization’s U-Haul trailer missing walking into a parking lot Thursday morning.

The trailer was full of around $100,000 worth of equipment of gifts for sick children.

Bruce says Greene County sheriff’s deputies recovered the stolen trailer abandoned on the side of a road later that day, with much of the nonprofit’s property missing.

Despite the missing gifts, the group still held an event at Mercy Hospital that Thursday in which they brought two mascots to visit the children.

Mascots for a Cure is an organization that uses mascots to cheer up children at hospitals.

