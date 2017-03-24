‘Hope for Lydia’ – Waterloo businesses help 6-year-old with brain cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, IL (KTVI)- Overwhelmed, might be an understatement to describe how the Boyer family has felt over the last nine months.

"Lydia has stage four brain cancer that spread from her brain to her spine," says Josh Boyer, Lydia`s Father.

The Monroe County family is trying to get their 6-year-old girl to the University of California San Francisco medical center for an experimental treatment to save her life. Owners of the Stubborn German Brewing Company in Waterloo, IL heard of the agony the Boyer family is dealing with and decided to do something. Businesses as varied as Samantha`s Southern Charm to the VFW Fish Fry are offering a percentage of their Saturday sales as part of Small Hope for Lydia Day.

"hat`s what`s so great about Waterloo all the local businesses jump on board and are like, 'Alright let`s do it,'" says Tammy Rahn, Event Organizer.

More than 40 businesses had signed up for the Saturday event in Waterloo.

"We've got great people and business owners that want to make Waterloo a greater place to live," says Mayor Tom Smith.

"People have already come by today to give us checks for Lydia," says Rahn. "So it really gives us goosebumps all the time."

"It`s just insane how many people are praying for her and that`s been pretty amazing to see," says Boyer.