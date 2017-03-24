× Jogger struck in downtown St. Louis last week dies

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A man who was struck by a car last week while jogging in downtown St. Louis has died.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, 69-year-old James Koch was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. on March 17 while crossing Market and 14 streets. Koch crossed against the light when he stepped into the crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and waited for police. Authorities said the driver had the right of way.

Koch suffered a broken leg and severe head trauma. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries and died March 23.

Koch, a resident of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was in town for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Scottrade Center.