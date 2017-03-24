× Judge orders treatment for ex-Illinois village treasurer

EDDYVILLE, Ill. _ A southern Illinois judge has ordered a small-town treasurer accused of theft into state custody for inpatient mental health treatment.

The Southern Illinoisan reports the defense attorney for 58-year-old Kim Smith of Eddyville says she has retrograde amnesia and can’t remember the time when she is accused of stealing from the village. Earlier this month a Pope County judge ordered Smith to the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment. Smith’s defense attorney says she isn’t fit to go to trial.

A hearing is scheduled May 5 to determine if Smith could attain mental fitness for trial within a year if she’s given treatment.

Smith faces six felony counts of theft, official misconduct and forgery. Authorities say she stole between $10,000 and $100,000 from Eddyville between June 2013 and Feb. 25, 2016.