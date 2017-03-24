Kraft Heinz lays off 200 white-collar workers in Canada, US

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 15: Bottles of H.J. Heinz Co. Tomato Ketchup and Salad Cream and a tin of Baked Beanz on February 15, 2013 in London, England. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is is teaming up with the Brazilian investment group 3G Capital to buy H.J. Heinz Co. for 23.3 billion USD. (Photo Illustration by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Kraft Heinz Co. has laid off 200 white-collar workers in Canada and the United States.

Michael Mullen, the company’s senior vice president of corporate and government affairs,, says the company is realigning its administrative functions to be more efficient.

The company didn’t say where the layoffs occurred.

Kraft Heinz is dually headquartered in Pittsburgh and Chicago since the Pittsburgh-based H.J. Heinz Co. and Kraft Foods Group of Illinois merged two years ago.

The company has about 41,000 employees worldwide.

The workers being laid off have all been notified and Mullen says the company appreciates their contributions.