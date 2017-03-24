Make-A-Wish Missouri introduces kid with cancer to the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS (KTVI) – Families confirm that the Make-A-Wish experience improves health outcomes for seriously ill children. You could say it's better than medicine.

The Kahrhoff brothers are active sports enthusiasts, but there was a time when Luke, the third born, couldn’t play sports with his brothers.

Two years ago Luke was diagnosed with Acute T-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“The first 10 months he was getting oral chemotherapy everyday and then he’d get IV chemo once a week—every week—for I’d say the first 10 months,” said Matt Kahrhoff, Luke’s father.

Luke was very sick, which prompted Children's Hospital to give Luke’s name to the folks at Make-A-Wish Missouri. For three decades this organization has given a healthy dose of joy and happiness to sick kids.

“We grant wishes to children with life threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope strength and joy,” said Lunna Bott, CEO of Make-A-Wish Missouri.

In 2015, Luke's wish was to spend some time with the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team. He learned his wish was granted when the family went to the Gateway Race Track for an unrelated wish event and only a few weeks later, Luke was overjoyed when he met the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team.

“I got to go on the field. I got to kick the ball around with them. And then after the game, we became really good friends with the equipment manager and one of the players,” Luke said.

American striker Jozy Altidore gave Luke his game jersey and the equipment manager continues to talk with the family, two years after the team played in St. Louis.

“What Make-A-Wish did was they made sure that this wish wasn’t just for Luke, they involved all four of the boys. It was a day that they all experienced,” Matt said.

Luke and his family are so committed to Make-A-Wish, they plan to volunteer for "The Walk for Wishes" on Saturday, April 15 in Forest Park.