Man charged in 1996 slaying of teen girl to remain in jail

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) _ A Missouri man charged in the 1996 slaying of a 15-year-old Maryland girl will remain behind bars, despite his request for release.

The Frederick News-Post reports 53-year-old Lloyd Harris has been jailed since his January 2016 arrest in Stacey Lynn Hoffmaster’s strangulation death.

Court records show his trial has been postponed twice and is currently scheduled to begin Oct. 23.

Harris’ attorney Matthew Frawley argued Thursday that the delays should allow his client to be released on bail.

A Frederick County judge disagreed, citing the “heinous” nature of the charges and Harris’ lack of roots in the county.

Harris lived out of state for several years after Hoffmaster’s death. Her body was found in December 1996 in Frederick, nearly three months after she was reported missing.

