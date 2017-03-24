March against gun violence to take place Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - "Better Family Life" is holding their annual march Saturday. It's designed to move the community to take a stand against gun violence and to support families that have lost loved ones to crime.

Angel Allen and her family are devastated by gun violence.

"The pain we felt from the violence in our neighborhood hit home, not once, but twice. It is coming, and it continues to come, not just my brothers but friends of ours," said Angel Allen.

That's the reason allen is participating in Better Family Life's annual march called The Move. The goal is to raise awareness about the toll the killings of African Americans by African Americans is having on the community.

Byron Micheaux was shot in the head three times during a robbery at his store. He survived, however his grandson, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed in the street.

"Kids have problems but they don't have anyone to talk to about their problems. So what do they do? They grab a gun." said Byron Micheaux.

The Move March will end with an accountability rally designed to move the heartbreaking issue to the top of the African American agenda.

Participants are encouraged to arrive at Beckett Park located at the intersection of Page Boulevard and Taylor avenue Saturday at 9:30am for an anti-violence program. Marchers will leave the park at 10:30am.