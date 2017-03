× Margie’s Money Saver: JCPenney deal on Solid Bath Towels

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Do you need to stock up on towels?

Right now at JCPenney get home expressions solid bath towels down from $10 to just $2.99 with a coupon code. They come in six colors and get good reviews.

This matches the Black Friday price.

Spend $25 to get free shipping to your local store, you’ll have to spend $99 to get free shipping to your home.

Coupon Code: 8FORYOU

To shop visit: jcpenney.com