× Missouri governor to meet with Trump this weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Republican Gov. Eric Greitens will be visiting the U.S. Capitol this weekend to talk policy with federal officials, including President Donald Trump.

A text Friday from Greitens’ spokesman Parker Briden says the governor will meet with federal officials, including the president and Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, to talk about Missouri’s policy priorities.

The Republican governor’s trip to Washington comes after the Republican-led U.S. House canceled a scheduled vote on a bill to replace the federal health care law passed under former President Barack Obama. Greitens had encouraged passage of the bill.

This will be the fourth time Greitens has visited Washington since his January inauguration.

Last month, Vice President Mike Pence visited Greitens in Missouri to talk about job growth in St. Louis.