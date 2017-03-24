MoDOT closes two westbound lanes on I-44 between Jamieson, Shrewsbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-MoDOT is closing two westbound lanes on Interstate 44 at 6 a.m. between Jamieson Avenue and Shrewsbury for re-striping work. The ramp from westbound I-44 to Shrewsbury will also be closed for a time.

When the work is complete around 2 p.m. this afternoon, one westbound lane will remain closed for the rest of the year as crews repair the I-44 bridge over railroad tracks near the city limits.

The company is also closing one lane on northbound Interstate 55 at Route Z starting tonight at 5 p.m. It will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

This is the first in a series of planned overnight and weekend lane closures. Crews will be working into next year to rehab 21 bridges over I-55 from Pevely to Crystal City.

