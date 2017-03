Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Do you know your credit score? When borrowers are seeking financing, including mortgage loans, one of the first questions they are asked is about their credit score.

Financing companies and mortgage lenders ask permission to obtain credit reports analyzing the borrower`s credit. So, what is a credit score? What does it score, exactly and why is it so important?

Jeff Berger, President of Groundwork Mortgage, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with advice.