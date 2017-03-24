Six injured and one dead in north St. Louis shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Seven people have been shot near the intersection of Palm and Geraldine in north St. Louis. One person is dead. Homicide detectives are on the scene.

Six of the shooting victims have been taken to the hospital. Most of the people shot were in their teens to early 20's. The person shot dead at the scene is described as a teenager.

A child between 6-8 years old was among one of the victims. The child is listed in serious condition. Police tell FOX 2 that five of the shooting victims are in serious condition. One of the victims in critical condition.

There are around a dozen police vehicles at the scene of the shooting. Two police evidence vans have arrived. There are also vehicles from the fire department and ambulances.

Many people are gathered in front of a home. They appear emotional and upset. One woman ran to the scene in tears.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.