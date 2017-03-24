Strong thunderstorms possible overnight, again Saturday afternoon

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- An approaching storm system will bring rain and thunderstorms to the St. Louis region overnight. Storms will arrive in Montgomery, Gasconade, and Phelps Counties on the western border of the FOX 2 viewing area after 8:00pm and then work their way eastward. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe with damaging wind gusts and hail, especially west of St. Louis. Thunderstorms will weaken considerably as they move east into southern Illinois after midnight.

After a brief break in the active weather Saturday morning, more scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected from midday Saturday into the evening. There will be a chance for some of these storms to strengthen to severe limits, bringing a chance of hail, stronger wind gusts, and maybe even a few quick funnel clouds and/or tornadoes. Stay weather aware on Saturday.

Any rain exits early Sunday.