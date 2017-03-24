× Suspect in custody for MetroLink shooting, Dotson says

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A 19-year-old man is in custody for an assault and fatal shooting that took place on a MetroLink train and platform, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said Friday.

A 19-year old male suspect is in custody in connection with the Metrolink homicide. Good police work by all. The investigation continues. — Chief Sam Dotson (@ChiefSLMPD) March 24, 2017

The incident happened March 19 just after 10:50 p.m. at the MetroLink station on S. 8th Street next to Busch Stadium.

A group of four young men and two young women accosted a 51-year-old man and his 29-year-old son, asking for money. The 29-year-old victim gave the group $5, prompting the suspects to ask for more money. When the man and his son didn’t give the group more money, one of the suspects took out a handgun and began pistol-whipping the 29-year-old.

A struggle ensued and the gun went off, Freeman said. A stray bullet struck a 57-year-old bystander standing on the platform. The suspects all got off the train at that stop and fled.

The gunshot victim, identified as Mac Payne, was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.