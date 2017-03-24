Top hoops recruit Michael Porter Jr: ‘I’m coming home’ to Mizzou

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The nation's top high school basketball prospect announced Friday on Twitter he will play at the University of Missouri next fall.

Michael Porter, Jr., who until last year played at Father Tolton High School, in Columbia, was allowed out of his letter of intent to play at the University of Washington, which fired his godfather Lorenzo Romar last week. Porter's father, Michael Sr., had been a Washington assistant this past season after spending several seasons as an assistant coach for the MU women's basketball team. Porter Sr. announced late Thursday night he was joining Cuonzo Martin's new staff.

Most observers expect Porter, Jr. to only play a single season in college before leaving for the NBA, but the decision is a huge boost for a Mizzou program seeking new life after struggling during the Kim Anderson era.

Porter Jr.'s brother Jontay Porter, a forward in the class of 2018, had also verbally pledged to play for Washington before backing off after Romar was fired. There has been discussion that Jontay Porter could reclassify to play with his brother in college. Jontay Porter told FOX2 via Twitter Direct Messaging Friday afternoon, "I'd love to get to play with him! We'll see. Still gotta think things over."

Porter Jr. cannot sign a new binding letter of intent until next month.