Watch live: April the giraffe’s baby is kicking

HARPURSVILLE, NY — “All is well in Giraffe Land,” according to the keepers at Animal Adventure Park! After previously indicating a “moody” and “noticeably slower” mom-to-be, park authorities said April the giraffe is doing well and that her gestating calf kicking and moving around inside her mother’s womb.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on February 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The 15-year-old is expecting her fourth calf. The gestation period for giraffes is 15 months. Park staff is unable to provide an exact date and time of when April will give birth.

The baby giraffe is expected to be 150 pounds and six feet tall when it’s born. The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout. April will naturally raise the calf, with weaning taking between 6 and 10 months, maybe longer.

The Animal Adventure Park posted the following update Friday morning on its Facebook page: