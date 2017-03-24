Watch live: April the giraffe’s live video feed is back up!

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — All is well at Animal Adventure Park. Millions of people are tuning in to watch the giraffe give birth. The feed suddenly went offline Friday at around 5pm. They sent thousands of emails to the Zoo asking about the is happening. The feed went back up at 6:46pm.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to Facebook: “Cam Down – We are aware. Receiving 2,000 emails to tell us it’s down, only slows us and the computers down. Please refrain.”

It is not clear why the live video feed went down. Animal Adventure Park has yet to post an update on the camera’s status to Facebook.

Zookeepers in New York are keeping a close eye on April. The pregnant giraffe is going through some odd positioning, mood changes and significant swelling. All of those signs point to the pregnancy moving along. The keepers posted late Thursday,”We will wait to see what the night brings.”

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The 15-year-old is expecting her 4th calf. Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

Once the baby giraffe is expected to be 150 lbs and 6′ tall at birth. The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout. Mom will naturally raise the calf, with weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer.

Animal Adventure Park posted this message to their Facebook page Thursday night:

“April has many thinking tonight is the night, as chat rooms and social media postings question her behavior and positioning. We will wait to see what the night brings. Both Keepers and Vet report further back end swell, no change in discharge or lactation.

Temperatures are starting to rise, snow is almost gone – outside yard time will soon return!”



The Zoo posted this update to their Facebook page Thursday morning:

“April was notabley slower moving this morning at breakfast. Wax caps are still present and her back end swell (as you can see) continues to be significant. Belly growth from last week to this week is still mind blowing – she has to fit a 6′, 150# calf somewhere!

The twin goats born late last night are doing great and have been confirmed 1 boy and 1 girl.

We’re excited to announce that we’ve team up with Toys ‘R Us!

Both Animal Adventure Park and Toys ‘R Us have the common goal of bringing awareness to the plight of the giraffe as well as the need to create a sustainable future for them. Made possible in part by their sponsorship, Animal Adventure Park will be donating $25,000 to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF)!

GCF is the only non-governmental organization in the world that concentrates only on the conservation and management of giraffe, in the wild, in Africa – we are thrilled to be able to support such a worthy cause!

GCF founders Stephanie & Julian send their love, thanks, and support all the way from Namibia! We look forward to a long relationship, and just the beginning of our support to their foundation and giraffes!”