Activist gets probation for Ferguson-linked freeway protest

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ An activist who helped shut down a St. Louis-area freeway during protests commemorating the first anniversary of Michael Brown’s police shooting death in Ferguson, Missouri, has been sentenced to probation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2nQd9zv ) reports that Brittany Ferrell was sentenced after admitting in court that she attacked a driver who attempted to push past the demonstrators on Interstate 70 in August 2015.

Ferrell pleaded guilty to felony property damage, trespass and peace disturbance. As part of a deal with prosecutors, Ferrell was given a suspended sentence and got probation.

She was ordered to pay roughly $5,000 restitution to the victim for damage sustained when Ferrell kicked the vehicle.

Charges against another activist who authorities say punched the driver are pending.