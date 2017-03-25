Monahan’s OT winner lifts Flames past Blues 3-2

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen can only watch as the puck goes into the goal off the stick of Calgary Flames Troy Brouwer in the first period at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on March 25, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Sean Monahan scored with 3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames past the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night.

Troy Brouwer and Matt Bartkowski also scored for the Flames, who improved to 13-4 in overtime this season. Brian Elliott made 29 saves.

Ivan Barbashev and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues and Jake Allen made 28 saves.

Monahan’s winning goal deflected off of Blues forward Kyle Brodziak. It was his third goal in his last four games.

 

 

