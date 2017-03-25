Monahan’s OT winner lifts Flames past Blues 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Sean Monahan scored with 3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames past the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night.

Troy Brouwer and Matt Bartkowski also scored for the Flames, who improved to 13-4 in overtime this season. Brian Elliott made 29 saves.

Ivan Barbashev and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues and Jake Allen made 28 saves.

Monahan’s winning goal deflected off of Blues forward Kyle Brodziak. It was his third goal in his last four games.