Moore Food: Spring-Inspired Sea Bass

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Step into the Spring season with fresher, lighter fare. That's the inspiration behind our recipe with Chef Georgios and his guest Chef Paul Kampff from St. Louis Country Club. Chef Kampff shared a light sea bass recipe featuring olives, tomatoes, and green onions along with a tasty pasta side.

Georgios Kastanias is the executive chef and sales executive for a local family owned food distribution group, Moore Food. He is also the specialist for the Greek and Mediterranean products of the company.

Moore Food Distributors has 30 years of service to restaurant operators, hotels, grocery stores, and institutional food service operators in the St. Louis area.

For more on Moore Food, visit the website: www.moorefooddist.com