New OB Center at DePaul accepts patients at every stage of pregnancy

BRIDGETON, MO (KTVI)-A new OB Care Center at SSM Health DePaul Hospital will welcome maternity patients at every stage of pregnancy, offering full-service prenatal care regardless of insurance status.

The state-of-the-art facility is staffed by experienced health care providers 24/7. If any high-risk concerns develop, partners at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital – Maternal Fetal Medicine and Saint Louis University School of Medicine can lend their expertise.

For those without health care insurance coverage, financial counselors will be available to work with you to obtain coverage for you and your baby.

The SSM Health DePaul Hospital – OB Care Center is located at 12277 DePaul Drive, South Medical Building, Suite 503, in Bridgeton, MO. You can call them at 314-344-7700.

Website: http://www.ssmhealth.com/maternity/obcarecenter/