Residents in North St. Louis march to end homicides

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - One day after a violent night in St. Louis, a community rallied to try and put an end to the murder problem St. Louis has faced for decades.

Seven people were shot in incident Friday night on Palm. The youngest victim was an 8-year-old.

“This is the first step of the African-American community in St. Louis taking ownership of the senseless crime and violence that we heap on each other,” said Better Family Life’s James Clark.

He was joined by hundreds of marchers, many of them wearing sweatshirts reading, “We must start loving each other.”

Ronda Williams held a photo of her son. He was shot and killed last year.

“The police can only do so much but without witnesses you can’t get to court,” said Williams. “We just need to take back our communities and we need to hold these shooters accountable because they’re going to keep murdering people as long as they’re walking free.”

Sharon Hubbard joined Williams. Hubbard held a sign with photo of her son who was also shot and killed last year. Her message to those involved to violence is that it will only come back to bite them.

Hubbard said, “The same grief you brought on my family and the family of the other victims will be brought to your family.”