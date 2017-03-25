Step-by-step guide to selecting the right batting helmet for your child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Parents want their kids to have fun, but also be safe while playing sports. Now that baseball season is upon us, baseball helmets are almost always required to help protect children during a ballgame.

Athletic trainers and physical therapists have developed a step-by-step guide to selecting the right batting helmet.

Measure athletes head circumference ½” to 1” (one to two finger lengths) above the eyebrow to get an accurate helmet size

Line up the ear holes with the athlete’s ears, ensuring the helmet is not sitting too high or low

Instructing players not wear anything under the batter’s helmet, such as a baseball hat

Make sure there are no gaps/spaces between the head and helmet

Confirm the athlete is able to see forward and side-to-side without obstruction

Try the helmet on with damp or wet hair to ensure gapping does not occur when players start to sweat

Website: Athletico Physical Training