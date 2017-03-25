Step-by-step guide to selecting the right batting helmet for your child

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Parents want their kids to have fun, but also be safe while playing sports. Now that baseball season is upon us, baseball helmets are almost always required to help protect children during a ballgame.
Athletic trainers and physical therapists have developed a step-by-step guide to selecting the right batting helmet.
- Measure athletes head circumference ½” to 1” (one to two finger lengths) above the eyebrow to get an accurate helmet size
- Line up the ear holes with the athlete’s ears, ensuring the helmet is not sitting too high or low
- Instructing players not wear anything under the batter’s helmet, such as a baseball hat
- Make sure there are no gaps/spaces between the head and helmet
- Confirm the athlete is able to see forward and side-to-side without obstruction
- Try the helmet on with damp or wet hair to ensure gapping does not occur when players start to sweat
Website: Athletico Physical Training