Undy run brings thousands to Forest Park to beat colon cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS (KTVI) - March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and Saturday morning, thousands took to the streets in Forest Park in their underwear. They ran in the 9th Annual "Undy 5000" to help fight colon cancer.

It’s was a fun twist on a serious topic.

It’s all part of the family- friendly "Colon Cancer Alliance's" Annual Fundraising "Undy Run and Walk".

“This is such a great cause. I have a grandma who pass away to colon cancer, so I’m here supporting help raise funds and volunteer, so we can cure colon cancer once and for all,” said Holly Sprow.

“Mrs. Scott was a close friend and she actually died of colon cancer and I want to bring awareness to this disease, it is a very serious diseases,” said Reginald Bailey.

At least 80 percent of those involved in the Undy Run/Walk have some tie to colon cancer, including our own Roche Madden who emceed Saturday’s event.

Madden is a colon cancer survivor and says he has been cancer free for 5 years, “Colon cancer is preventable; all you have to do is get screened,” said Madden.

This lighthearted event encourages participants to wear silly boxers, briefs or costumes in support of knocking colon cancer out of the top three cancer killers. “It's wonderful that people are in their underwear today to raise money for a very important cause. We can stop this illness in its tracks,” said Madden.

Health experts say while it`s one of the most preventable cancers, colon cancer is still the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States

The Undy Run/Walk`s the events raise more than $2 million annually.” We are here for daughter - in -law who was diagnosed with colon cancer over a year ago and we came last year and we are here this year to support her,” said Barbara Matzenpacher.

Money raised benefits the Washington University colon and rectal screening program, as well as national prevention, research and patient support initiatives of the Colon Cancer Alliance.