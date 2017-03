Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA, WI (WITI) -- A coach is being remembered. Jim Koch, 69, a former University of Wisconsin-Parkside wrestling coach, died Thursday, March 23, 2017, after he had been in the hospital for a week after being struck by a car in downtown St. Louis on March 17.

Jim Koch had coached at UW-Parkside for 41 years. He was in St. Louis last week for the NCAA Wrestling Championships. He's being remembered as a man with a passion for wrestling and a leader in the sport.

Read more from our partners at FOX6 in Milwaukee.