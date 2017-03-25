× Vacant Illinois agency jobs could move to Sangamon County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. _ Illinois agencies under Gov. Bruce Rauner have been told to decide whether vacant positions can be moved to Sangamon County as part of the process to fill the jobs.

The State Journal-Register reports the Department of Central Management Services issued a memo Wednesday outlining the procedures needed for agencies to transfer vacant or currently occupied jobs to the state capital in Springfield.

Acting department director Michael Hoffman says the memo was issued in response to a legislative resolution last year that asked agencies to identify jobs that could potentially be relocated to Sangamon County from other parts of the state.

Hoffman said in the memo that agencies identified a significant number of positions that belong in the county, which includes the state capital.