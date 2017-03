ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis police are investigating a double shooting in south St. Louis. Police say a woman in her 20’s and a 5-year-old female child were shot in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant around 3:30 pm Saturday afternoon.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the child sustained a wound to her shoulder.

Both were transported to the hospital conscious and breathing.

Police believe the shooting wasn’t random, and that the shooter knew the victims.