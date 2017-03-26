Blues surprise children with disabilities with inter-squad game at Scottrade Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Saturday night was a tough overtime loss for the Blues. But they were back on the ice at Scottrade Center Sunday afternoon.

This was no practice for tomorrow night's game against Arizona.

This was a huge surprise for the Gateway Locomotives team made up of kids with disabilities.

The kids headed to the St. Louis Outlet Mall earlier today expecting a normal day of practice.

But when they got there, they were welcomed by Blues great Bobby Plager, who bussed them down to Scottrade Center for the surprise inter-squad game in front of family, friends and Blues fans.

New Blues jerseys were even waiting for them in the locker room.

The game day experience included introductions by Blues announcer Tom Calhoun, the national anthem, in-game entertainment and the sounding of the goal horn.

Words cannot describe seeing your own name on a jersey in the Blues locker room. #stlblues #gatewaylocomotives pic.twitter.com/ro8CnAJviY — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 26, 2017

Who better to get a tour of the Blues locker room from than @RFabbri15? #gatewaylocomotives #stlblues pic.twitter.com/bl6Sk7mCEY — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 26, 2017

Wait 'til they get to the locker room and see what we have waiting for them... #gatewaylocomotives #stlblues #blueforaday pic.twitter.com/eEnjp73iYn — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 26, 2017

They're amped up for the big game before they even arrive at @ScottradeCenter on the team bus! pic.twitter.com/Z4BHbXvWb6 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 26, 2017